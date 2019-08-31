Concrossis does it for students

CONCROSSIS and record label Forest Productions are expected to treat students of Seaforth High in St Thomas to supplies on September 6.

The entertainer is looking forward to the initiative.

“My aunt is a teacher there, she always sends me videos with the students singing my songs, especially Walk Away From Trouble. She has been very supportive to my career, playing my songs for her students, who end up following me on Facebook and Instagram. So I am looking forward to showing them some love, giving them books and school supplies, then I will perform for them,” Concrossis said.

Concrossis, who now lives in the USA, grew up between Portsmouth in Portmore, St Catherine, and Bucknor in May Pen, Clarendon. Before he migrated, he used to host back-to-school treats in Portmore on August 1 at the Portsmouth Primary school for several years under the Walk Away From Trouble Foundation, with help from corporate sponsors.

“Next week, I plan to go to Bucknor to help out the kids in my community with money and school supplies. I know and understand the struggle first-hand. I thank Jah for music, but not everyone get a chance to break out of the grind. I'm a strong believer in giving back, and in December, I will be doing a proper back-to-school treat for the kids,” he said.

Concrossis pointed to the number of parents facing difficulties with sending their children back to school, and lauded the effort of entertainers, who have been stepping up to help alleviate the parents' stress during this challenging period.

“Many of our people are suffering and it's really sad the economic challenges parents face. But this is a one love country, this is why you see so many artistes, like myself, step up and help out where we can,” he said.

Concrossis played a major part in the movie Jamaican Mafia. He has performed at Chicago Jerk Festival 2018, International Festival of Life 2018, and Westchester Jerk Festival 2018.

He is known for the shows, Dem Nuh Know and Church.