Conkarah goes Bananas

JAMAICAN singjay Conkarah is enjoying attention globally with a remix of his 2019 single Banana featuring Shaggy. Thanks to exposure on social media app TikTok, the song has seen significant streaming figures in recent weeks.

Banana peaked at number 25 on Billboard's Dance Club Songs chart last October.

On the latest Dutch Top 100 Singles chart in the Netherlands, Banana jumped from 16 to 3 in its third week. Over on the Billboard Mexico Ingles Airplay chart, the song peaked at number one a few weeks ago. This week it falls from two to six.

Banana moves from 15 to nine on Billboard's Mexico Airplay chart. It debuts at number 46 on the Canadian CHR/Top 40 chart, while moving from nine to four on Canadian Digital Song Sales chart. It debuts at number 75 on the Canadian Hot 100 chart.

Bob Marley and the Wailers extend their reign on two album charts. For the past 24 weeks, Legend: The Best of Bob Marley & the Wailers has been number one on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart.

The chart comprises streaming and sales, and is available on Billboard's website.

Bob Marley and the Wailers debut at number six with Live at the Rainbow Theatre in London – June 4, 1977. Island Records/Universal Music Catalogue released the remastered 13-song set on June 13.

Another Marley title, Gold, is holding down the number seven position.

Over to the sales-driven Current Reggae Albums chart, which is only available by subscription to Nielsen Music, Live at the Rainbow Theatre in London – June 4, 1977 debuts at number one. It sold 826 copies in its opening week.

American group Bumpin Uglies debuts at number two with their second entry, Keep Your Suitcase Packed. Ineffable Records released the 12-track set on June 12. It sold 328 copies.

Also new on the chart at number six is singjay Jahmiel with his EP Revamp. This is his second charting title, as last year Great Man entered and peaked at number six.

Revamp has five tracks, Life Lessons, Lights Off, Shining, Preserve My Life and I See An Angel. It was released via Patriotz Muzik/Quantanium Records. In its first week it sold 82 copies.

Roots singer Richie Spice debuts at number seven with Together We Stand, released by VP Records. It is his fourth charted album to date.

Spice previously charted with In the Streets to Africa (number six in 2007), Gideon Boot (number one in 2008), and Book of Job (number four in 2011).

Together We Stand sold 62 copies.

Lila Iké's The ExPerience is down to number nine with 710 copies sold to date while Christopher Martin revisits the chart, re-entering at 11 with And Then. In May 2019 the album debuted at number one. It has to date sold 863 copies.

Quaren-Ting, the six-track EP by producer/artiste Track Starr, debuts at number 12 with 41 copies sold. It has collaborations with Dovey Magnum, Kemar Highcon and Alandon.

Moving to the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, Slow Down by Skip Marley and H.E.R inches down to number 11 having peaked at number six. Slow Down backtracks on the Hot R&B Songs chart as well, dipping from nine to eleven after peaking at number nine.

Slow Down is 24 on the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop chart, while inching down to number five on the Adult R&B Songs chart where it spent three weeks at number one.

Memories by Buju Banton featuring John Legend is firm at number 20 for a second week on the R&B Adult Songs chart.

No Me Ame by Jamaican producer Rvssian featuring Anuel AA and Juice WRLD is down one place to number sixteen on Billboard's Latin Rhythm Airplay chart. The song moves from 22 to 20 in its fourth week on the Latin Pop Airplay chart; from 36 to 33 on Latin Airplay; but stays firm at 47 on the Hot Latin Songs chart.

Me Siento Bien by Darkiel featuring Shaggy and MAFFiO slips from 38 to 39 on the Latin Pop Airplay chart.