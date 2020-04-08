Conkarah has it covered
Singay Conkarah earns his fourth title on the Current Reggae Albums Chart. On this week's Nielsen Music sales-driven table, he debuts at number eight with Reggae Pop Style , an EP comprising covers of popular songs.
It sold 22 copies in its opening week.
In a recent interview with the Jamaica Observer, Conkarah spoke about recording covers.
“Covers are things that people are looking forward to these days. There is a niche market for reggae covers and it's also a way for me to introduce people to reggae music and also to my original songs. For me, it has been working wonders so far,” he said.
Reggae Pop Style was released March 27 by Rebel Base. Among its songs are Latch (originally done by Sam Smith) and Always Be My Baby (originally done by Mariah Carey) both featuring Rosie Delmah, and Let Her Go (originally done by Passenger).
Conkarah previously charted with Don't Kill My Love (number seven in 2016), Timeless Love (number four in 2017), and Inna Reggae Style: 90s Edition Vol 1 (number 11 in 2018).
Hawaiian singer Jasmin Nicole debuts at number seven with her EP, Rosatina. The six-track project was released April 1 by Kahalia Records and has sold 26 copies.
Singer Jah9, who topped the chart a few weeks ago, falls to number six with Note to Self, which moved an additional 33 copies to bring its tally to 342.
Singer Keznamdi holds firm at number nine with Bloodline, which peaked at number four three weeks ago. Bloodline has to date sold 108 copies.
Skip Marley continues to make inroads on the Billboard charts with Slow Down, his collaboration with R&B artiste H.E.R. On the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, they are number 16, while on the Rhythmic Songs Top 40, Slow Down rises from number 24 to 23.
On Adult R&B Songs Chart, it holds the number eight spot, and hops from number 39 to 36 on the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Chart.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy