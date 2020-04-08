Conkarah has it covered

Singay Conkarah earns his fourth title on the Current Reggae Albums Chart. On this week's Nielsen Music sales-driven table, he debuts at number eight with Reggae Pop Style , an EP comprising covers of popular songs.

It sold 22 copies in its opening week.

In a recent interview with the Jamaica Observer, Conkarah spoke about recording covers.

“Covers are things that people are looking forward to these days. There is a niche market for reggae covers and it's also a way for me to introduce people to reggae music and also to my original songs. For me, it has been working wonders so far,” he said.

Reggae Pop Style was released March 27 by Rebel Base. Among its songs are Latch (originally done by Sam Smith) and Always Be My Baby (originally done by Mariah Carey) both featuring Rosie Delmah, and Let Her Go (originally done by Passenger).

Conkarah previously charted with Don't Kill My Love (number seven in 2016), Timeless Love (number four in 2017), and Inna Reggae Style: 90s Edition Vol 1 (number 11 in 2018).

Hawaiian singer Jasmin Nicole debuts at number seven with her EP, Rosatina. The six-track project was released April 1 by Kahalia Records and has sold 26 copies.

Singer Jah9, who topped the chart a few weeks ago, falls to number six with Note to Self, which moved an additional 33 copies to bring its tally to 342.

Singer Keznamdi holds firm at number nine with Bloodline, which peaked at number four three weeks ago. Bloodline has to date sold 108 copies.

Skip Marley continues to make inroads on the Billboard charts with Slow Down, his collaboration with R&B artiste H.E.R. On the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, they are number 16, while on the Rhythmic Songs Top 40, Slow Down rises from number 24 to 23.

On Adult R&B Songs Chart, it holds the number eight spot, and hops from number 39 to 36 on the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Chart.