Cops charge Beenie Man

BEENIE Man is scheduled to appear in the St Elizabeth Parish Court on February 10 for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) and the Noise Abatement Act.

The dancehall deejay turned up at the Black River Police Station in St. Elizabeth on Thursday where he was charged with the two offences.

Earlier that day, the St Elizabeth police said they were in possession of a summons to be served on Corporate Area-based deejay for breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) at an event held on November 29 in the parish.

“The summons is ready… The serving was a problem because he does not live in the parish, but I hear he is here [in St Elizabeth] quite frequently. So since he is going to be here at a party, might as well [the police] get everything together one time,” Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Narda Simms, head of the St Elizabeth police division, told the Jamaica Observer on Thursday.

“The summons will be issued as long as I can find him or else I will be sending it to Kingston to be served on him, because enough is enough. Mr Davis has done this before and we went, and we warned him, and he continues to have these kinds of social gatherings,” she continued.

Beenie Man's given name is Moses Davis.

DSP Simms is urging patrons and promoters to adhere to the DRMA and said the police will not tolerate entertainment events.

“There is no permit for any party whatsoever, not for Beenie Man, not for anyone else,” she stressed.

“It has come to the attention of the police that there are a number of illegal parties that are being held in the parish of St Elizabeth. Let me say to both partygoers and promoters that the St Elizabeth Police Division is not going to tolerate any such [events]. No parties are being permitted and no approvals are being given for parties. Therefore, these parties are being held illegally,” she continued.

In a bid to stem the spread of COVID, the Government has placed a prohibition on parties. There is also a limit on public and private gatherings which is capped at 15. An islandwide curfew is currently in effect which runs from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am daily.

Beenie Man is a Grammy-winning dancehall artiste. He is known for songs, including Girls Dem Sugar, Who Am I, Romie, Slam, and I'm Okay.

— BB