Cops 'nuh linga' with 'Ele'

THE long arm of the law caught up with entertainer Elephant Man at his St Andrew home yesterday.

Detectives from the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch charged the embattled deejay with breaching Section 8 (5) of the Immigration Act, which mandates people arriving in Jamaica to make a truthful declaration to immigration personnel.

It is understood that the deejay will be quarantined at home.

He is scheduled to appear in court on April 15. The fine, according to precedent, is $100.

According to a police report, Elephant Man (given name Oneal Bryan) arrived at Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, along with members of his team last Tuesday, and was asked to declare the countries he visited after leaving Jamaica.

Elephant Man was reportedly on tour in Europe, but did not declare all the countries he was in.

Europe is currently grappling with the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Italy reported 602 more deaths from the coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total fatalities to 6,077 in that county. Germany has recorded 123 deaths, while 29,056 have tested positive.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has implemented several restrictions which, it is hoped, will curtail the spread of the virus.

They include: no public gathering of more than 20 people including funerals and weddings; bars, nightclubs and other areas of entertainment must be closed; Jamaica Urban Transit Company will only carry seated passengers and taxis will be required to carry one fewer passenger than they are licensed to; and, all travellers to Jamaica from countries where there is a spread of the virus will be required to self-quarantine for two weeks.

So far, Jamaica has recorded one death and 21 people have tested positive for the virus.

On Wednesday, Elephant Man issued a video apologising for what he called a “misunderstanding” at the airport.

“I really, really, really, sincerely apologise to the staff of the Sangster International Airport and the Minister of Health and the people of Jamaica. I also want to apologise for any misunderstanding for the way I incorrectly completed the form. I actually put the last country I landed in, as opposed to all the countries I landed in the last six weeks. Sorry fi dat, drop asleep, yuh done know. I have spoken to the authorities and I am now self-quarantined at home,” the deejay stated.

Last week, Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson instructed that an investigation be launched after a voicenote purportedly from an immigration officer accused the entertainer of failing to delare his travel schedule in Europe.

A former member of the Scare Dem Crew, Elephant Man is known for songs such as Willie Bounce, Nuh Linga, Pon Di River and Signal The Plane.