Cops return Nooks's Benz

ENTERTAINER George Nooks is breathing a sigh of relief that the police has returned his Mercedes-Benz GL 450 SUV which was seized on his arrest October 22.

Donahue Martin, one of several attorneys representing Nooks, said the singer's luxury SUV was returned to him on October 28.

“He's happy to get back his vehicle. But we take issue that it was taken in the first place because they had no need to take the vehicle. We take issue with a lot of the circumstances of his arrest and subsequent detention,” Martin told the Jamaica Observer.

Martin had filed an application which had a court date of November 4 in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court in Half-Way-Tree, for the return of the motor vehicle.

“We had to go to the court, and told the judge to withdraw the application as it was returned to us... They had searched the vehicle and returned it to us,” he said.

The attorney said the vehicle was searched in the presence of Chad Berry from TWP Attorneys-at-Law, the singer, and himself.

“I personally drove it off the property,” said Martin.

After spending a night in police lock-up, Nooks was freed on October 23 in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court in Half-Way-Tree. His bail was set at $300,000 and he is scheduled to reappear in court on January 13.

The 59-year-old singer was also arrested for an April 2019 incident and charged with possession of cocaine and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Allegations are that Nooks ingested “some substance” after being accosted by the police in Liguanea, St Andrew, in April 2019. He was taken to Kingston Public Hospital for observation and subsequently released.

In addition to Martin, Nooks is being represented by Queen's Counsel Tom Tavares-Finson, Christopher Townsend, and Kaysain Kennedy.

This is not Nooks's first run-in with the law on drug-related charges. He was freed of a similar charge on May 21, last year.

Nooks started his career in the 1970s with songs, including Tribal War and Left With A Broken Heart. He, however, had a second wind in 2000s with God is Standing By, a reggae version of Al Green's popular I'll Be Standing By, and Ride Out Your Storm.