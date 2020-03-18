Coronavirus derails James Bond

SUPER spy James Bond is the latest casualty of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The latest instalment, No Time to Die — slated for release on April 2 and April 10 in the United States — has been postponed until November.

According to Variety magazine, the spread of coronavirus has led to closure of theatres in major markets such as Italy, South Korea, China, and Japan.

That could have been a major blow to No Time to Die, which cost more than US$200 million to produce and millions more to market.

Given that hefty budget, the film needs to perform well to make a profit.

No Time to Die will be released by Universal in the United Kingdom on November 12, with worldwide release dates to follow, including the US on November 25. MGM and EON produced the film.

Directed by American Cary Joji Fukunaga, the film stars Daniel Craig in his final role as Agent 007; several scenes were shot on location in Portland. James Bond and Jamaica have an inextricable link.

Bond creator, British author Ian Fleming, resided at GoldenEye property in St Mary for many years.

It was there that he created the suave secret agent. No Time to Die's production launch took place at GoldenEye last April.

The first Bond film, Dr No (1962), and Live And Let Die (1973) were shot mainly in Kingston.

Jamaican actors including (the late) Reggie Carter, Marguerite Lewars, and Grace Jones have had screen time in Bond flicks.

Two of the English actresses in No Time to Die have Jamaican heritage. Naomie Harris — who is appearing in her third Bond movie — Naomie Harris's mother is Jamaican while newcomer Lashana Lynch's parents are Jamaican.

Other members of the cast are Ralph Fiennes, Rory Kinnear, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright, Ana de Armas, Dali Bensallah, David Dencik, Billy Magnussen, and Rami Malek. — Brian Bonitto