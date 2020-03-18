Cosy debut for California's Treehouse

Treehouse, a four-member band from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, debuts at number five this week on the Current Reggae Albums Chart, with Full Immersion.

The Current Reggae Albums chart, which is available only by paid subscription to Nielsen Music, is sales-driven.

Full Immersion, which sold 59 copies, is Treehouse's first album. Released March 6, it contains 11 songs including collaborations with Austin Smith of Roots of A Rebellion, Dan Kelly of Fortunate Youth, and James Begin of Tropidelic.

Also new at number seven is Sock it To Me: Boss Reggae Rarities in The Spirit of 1969, a Trojan Records compilation which sold 43 copies last week. It was released in July of last year and has to date sold 144 copies.

'Sock it to Me' has songs by The Gaylads, Bob Marley, Lloyd Charmers, The Sparkers and The Scorchers.

I Man A The Stal-A-Watt, a Bunny Lee-produced effort by singer Cornel Campbell released by VP Records, is back on the chart at number nine with an additional 42 copies sold. Its tally stands at 425 copies since its release in July last year.

Parts of The Puzzle by Busy Signal, which peaked at number two last year, moves into the number 10 spot with another 36 copies sold for a total of 918.

Stick Figure's World on Fire continues to lead the chart, selling an additional 232 copies. Since its release last year, it has sold 20,110 copies.

Over on the streaming and sales-driven Billboard Reggae Albums Chart, The Trinity by Sean Paul is the sole new entry at number eight. The multiplatinum-selling set topped the chart in 2005.

Bob Marley & The Wailers' Legend: The Best of Bob Marley & The Wailers is number one for a 10th week. Shaggy's Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection is number two.

World on Fire and Set in Stone by Stick Figure are number three and four respectively, while Greatest Hits by UB40 is number five.

Rapture by Koffee is number six, while Sean Paul's Dutty Rock is number seven.

Gold by Bob Marley & The Wailers is number nine with Count Me In by Rebelution rounding out the top 10.

Over on Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Chart, Slow Down by Skip Marley and H.E.R. moves from number 25 to 22. It jumps seven places on the Rhythmic Songs chart, from number 30 to 23.