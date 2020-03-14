Courtney Morris asks How You Cold So?

The unfaithful lover has grabbed headlines in Jamaica recently, influencing singer Courtney Morris to dust off a song he released two years ago.

How You Cold So is a jab at cunning women who play the field. The single is co-produced by Andrew Bassie Records and Shamalki Roots.

“The song was inspired by everyday experience, just talking to others and seeing through humanity behaviour. I am sure the experience is familiar to a lot of people,” said the veteran artiste.

Although released in 2018, How You Cold So gets a second wind at a time when domestic violence is rife in Jamaica. Some of the squabbles, allegedly sparked by infidelity, resulted in the deaths of at least three women.

The song maintains Morris's reputation for recording 'reality songs' since his early teens. From Craig Town in Kingston, he was influenced by Alton Ellis, Delroy Wilson, and Ken Boothe — artistes who have roots in that region. Morris's career preceded the Shocking Vibes Crew which emerged from Craig Town in the 1980s and is credited for putting the working-class community on the map.Most of his songs have been recorded in the United States where Morris has lived for most of his 61 years. They include God of Israel, Got to be Me and What A Love.

Howard Campbell