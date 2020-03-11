COVID-19 and entertainment

The Andrew Holness-led government will continue to monitor the impact of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in order to assess its possible impact on large-scale public gatherings including entertainment and cultural events.

In a statement to the nation yesterday in light of the announcement of the country's first confirmed case of the virus, the Prime Minister noted that no decision has yet been taken regarding these events.

“The Government will continue to monitor and manage the situation on an hourly basis and make decisions for the public health and safety as necessary, as we have been doing for the past few weeks...We are analysing the potential contagion impact of some large public events and, as the situation evolves, we will make appropriate decisions in favour of the health of the public,” Holness said.

The country is currently in the carnival season and concerns have been raised about the possible impact on these events.

The three major carnival bands Bacchanal Jamaica, Xaymaca International, and Xodus Carnival have all noted that they too are concerned about the impact. In a statement the bands noted that they are committed to doing their part to minimise the spread of this virus.

“We continue to consult with the Government about precautions to be adopted over the next few months and the implications for the entire entertainment and tourism industries. We assure our masqueraders that we remain in full execution mode and are optimistic that Jamaica will be able to minimise the effects on our people and visitors in the near term,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, Reggae Sumfest, the island's premier music festival, is taking precautions in light of the international threat from the disease.

Joe Bogdanovich, CEO of DownSound Records, the producers of the festival, has outlined a number of steps his organisation will take during the July 12 - 18 event.

In a statement he noted that given that the virus is a legitimate health scare, steps will have to be taken to ensure the safety of patrons.

“ We will be ensuring that hand soap and paper towels are constantly stocked in the washrooms and available to all vendors. Installing hand sanitiser stations at entrances and key points throughout the venue. [We will have] a health hub with sanitiser and alcohol wipes, [and] a nurse who can take a digital temperature quickly as well as attend to minor scrapes and cuts. If a person isn't well they will be taken to our on-site medical team. We are requiring that all vendors and booth holders have hand sanitiser and or alcohol wipes for their patrons throughout the night,” Bogdanovich noted.

However the impact of the virus is already being felt by at least one reggae artiste.

Italian singer Alborosie has cancelled his tour of South America this month, as well as other live dates he had up until the end of April.

He made the announcement yesterday through his Instagram page.

“Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus and the Italian passport travel restrictions, I'm sad to announce we had no other choice (but) to cancel our upcoming tour of the South American regions and any live event until the end of April 2020,” the statement read in part.

Alborosie added that, “This was a tough decision that took us days to conclude and for everyone('s) safety we believe it's our responsibility towards ourselves and our families.”