COVID-19 sidelines Groovin' in the Park

MONDAY'S announcement by New York Mayor Bill di Blasio that all events for May and June will be cancelled, due to the current COVID-19 crisis, has slammed the door shut on plans to stage the annual reggae and R&B concert, 'Groovin' in the Park'.

The event — which was set for June 28 at Roy Wilkins Park in Queens, New York — has become a staple on the entertainment calendar of Jamaicans and other West Indians living in that city and surrounding states.

“It's not a happy announcement, but it's one we have to make. And look, a lot of these events will be postponed,” said di Blassio.

“I think the fact that they're postponing now is actually going to help us get to that point later in the year where things can open up and be better,” the mayor continued.

As of yesterday, New York City recorded 139,385 COVID-19 cases with fatalities close to the 11,000 mark.

According to a spokesman for the event, the executives of the festival are currently meeting to finalise their next move in light of this development. A statement on the way forward will be released by the organisers later this week.

Over the years, Groovin' in the Park has attracted some of the major names in both reggae and R&B. This year's line-up was yet to be announced, but last year's show featured Beres Hammond, American singer/songwriter Keyshia Cole, R&B singer Michael Bolton, Third World, British disc jock David Rodigan, and Sizzla.

Other acts who have appeared on the Groovin' stage are Capleton, Busy Signal, JC Lodge, Damian “Junior Gong” Marley, as well as R&B crooner Babyface.