Culture B Delgado hopes to inspire

REGGAE singer Culture B Delgado is currently promoting his latest single Revolution , released on April 16 on the BMR Studio label.

The Manchester-born artiste said he's hoping the song will inspire people around the world to stand up for their rights.

“We live in an age where there is still too much division and racism. There's no need for that kind of thinking in the world today. The human race has come too far for us to allow the forces of evil to push us back into the dark times of the past,” said Delgado.

Culture B Delgado is urging members of the public to cooperate with the authorities to control the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which is currently affecting several countries across the globe.

“I'm asking everyone out there to comply with the rules and regulations and practice proper hygiene. If we do these things we can survive this pandemic.”

Culture B Delgado is currently working on several new projects, including a 10-track album.

“I'm doing a lot of work in the studio right now; I'm recording some more singles. I am also recording tracks for my debut album. I plan to release the album in August, but I want to drop a few more singles first,” he said.

Culture B Delgado, given name Byron Wilson, launched his recording career in 2019 with Jamaica.