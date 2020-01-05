Curtain call

When the curtain closes on tonight's 8:00 pm showing of David Tulloch's Prayer Partner at Phoenix Theatre in St Andrew this evening, it will be the last production on stage at the venue.

The theatre space which has been managed by playwright, director and actor Tulloch for the past four years will close its doors, as the property has been sold.

The Jamaica Observer caught up with Tulloch just ahead of Saturday's 5:00 pm performance and he expressed a level of sadness with the closure of the theatre.

“Right now I don't even know what to think. I think it will really hit me after the final performance. It is so sad. We have been reminding persons at the shows in the recent weeks that we are closing and it still comes as a shock. It is a little overwhelming,” he shared with the Observer.

This evening's final performance is being given a special touch as many-time Jamaica Festival Song Competition winner Roy Rayon, as well as actor and comedian Owen “Blakka” Ellis have been added to the evening's bill.

“Before Phoenix, I was David Tulloch, all around the place doing all sort of things. After Phoenix, I will still be David Tulloch, still doing my thing around town. I just have to go back to the drawing board and come up with ideas. There is so much potential in local theatre and it just has to be explored. A situation like this is perhaps just what I need to get me thinking, so who knows what will come out of this. A lot of people will be affected by this; I just have to get back into the saddle and keep riding,” he said.

Tulloch and the owners entered into a management contract that saw him running the facility, which housed two theatres as well as office space. This theatre became the home of Tulloch's own productions, as well as staged the works of a number of other practitioners including Dahlia Harris, Pablo Hoilett and Rosie Murray. The theatre was also used to stage events including the annual Actor Boy Awards, which recognises excellence in local theatre.

Tulloch, who started managing Phoenix Theatre — which formerly operated as The Theatre Place — in 2016, shared that he had quite a few new plans in place to inject more into the space and, by extension, local theatre.

“It is always said companies move up a gear after the fifth year of operation. I was now on the cusp of year five and was truly looking forward to take the management of the theatre to another level. I was beginning to work on some ideas which I really believed would take the theatre to new places,” said Tulloch.