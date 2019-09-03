D'Angel demands respect
D'Angel is demanding respect for positive music to the dancehall industry. She expressed thoughts on her Instagram Live last Saturday.
She also used the opportunity to congratulate Koffee on her rise to fame and compared their musical works.
“I love Koffee; I love her music. I love what she's doing. But I've been doing clean music for over a decade now, I've been doing inspirational music for over a decade now, so wah unuh fraid fi give me my credit. Unuh fraid fi gimme my big up and unuh fraid fi gimme my ratings?” she lamented.
“My fans dem worldwide know this. My music can attest to this but wah unuh fraid fi seh inna dancehall, the female dem D'Angel and Koffee does clean music. Unuh cyaan seh D'Angel? Unuh fi give people credit where dem deserve... Unuh tongue a go drop out if unuh call my name and give me credit? That's why mi come fi shed some light pon mi music,” she continued.
D'Angel (given name Michelle Downer) emerged on the music scene in 2005 with her single Livin Uptown (Downtown Girl). Since then, she has enjoyed airplay with tracks such as Baby Father ft Vybz Kartel and No Worries ft Spice.
In 2006, she got married to deejay Beenie Man. They separated in 2017.
She was honoured as singjay of 2008 at the 2009 EME Awards and won Digicel's People's Choice Award at the Style Observer Awards in 2008. In 2017, she won the award for “Female Artiste of the Year” from the Entertainment Distinction Awards.
