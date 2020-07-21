D'Angel warning

TWP, a Kingston-based legal firm representing D'Angel, is issuing a warning to people who are removing the dancehall singjay's images from a subscription-only site and reproducing them to desist.

“She [D'Angel] came to us for legal representation. We decided to do a press release before we take action so people can delete them from their phones and other devices,” Christopher Townsend, partner in the firm, told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

According the release, dated July 20 and signed by Townsend, “Between June and July of 2020, images of Michelle Downer aka D'Angel wholly owned by her and uploaded to onlyfans... have been stolen and reproduced in breach of the copyright act. The individuals... are under investigation.”

Launched in 2016, onlyfans.com is a content subscription service based in London. It is popular in the adult entertainment industry and content creators can earn money from users who subscribe to their content.

With 24 million registered users, the site charges US$19.99 per month for access; for three months, it's US$53.97; six-month subscription costs US$107.95, while a year is US$215.89.

According to the release, “accessing the onlyfans database with the intent to steal copyrighted material amounts to a breach of the Copyright Act and part II of the Cybercrimes Act. Perpetrators are subject to civil and criminal liability. In prosecuting these claims, third party transmitters of copyrighted images by whatsover means, including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and YouTube, are investigated and may be held liable.”

“Persons seeking to use images of Michelle Downer aka D'Angel must seek permission by contacting Ms Downer's manager, Patricia Henry, president of Atlanta Caribbean Carnival.”

D'Angel also used the opportunity to issue a warning about her onlyfans account.

“This letter serves as a warning to unscrupulous individuals seeking to steal and share my content outside of the onlyfans platform. This content is for my fans only. Do not be selfish to take the content that has been posted on this page anywhere else. This is a private club and if you can't maintain our privacy this is not the place for you. Thank you for your cooperation,” she wrote.

A former model, D'Angel emerged on the music scene in 2005 with Livin Uptown (Downtown Girl). Since then, she has enjoyed airplay with Baby Father ft Vybz Kartel, No Worries ft Spice, and Mind Yuh Business.

In 2006, she married deejay Beenie Man. They separated in 2017.

In 2017, she won the award for “Female Artiste of the Year” from the Entertainment Distinction Awards.