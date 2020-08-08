D'Tall Boss back with bang

IT'S been one year since deejay D'Tall Boss successfully underwent surgery for a brain aneurysm. On his return to music, he reflects on that ordeal and his resilience on The Recovery , his first EP.

The Recovery, which contains nine songs, was recently released. Its lead single is Far Way.

“I am so grateful and blessed to be here right now. In overcoming such an obstacle, [it] has pushed me to the limit and I now have a story to share with my fans, through music, about my recovery,” said D'Tall Boss.

Other songs on The Recovery are Greater Now and Unforgettable. D'Tall Boss also has great expectations for the title song, which is co-produced by East Empire and Silver Sun.

“The song Recovery is on the Waterfall rhythm; it is a follow-up track to Far Way,” he stated, adding that, “The EP is a project I am really proud of.”

Born Damian Darby in Bull Bay, St Andrew, D'Tall Boss began recording four years ago. Strongly influenced by Bounty Killer, Vybz Kartel, Popcaan and Bugle, his interest in music started while he was a student at Donald Quarrie High School.