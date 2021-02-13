D'Yani celebrates Birthday

Valentine’s Day is celebrated on February 14 each year. This Sunday, singer D’Yani is set to release his latest single Birthday.

“As songwriters, we have a responsibility to find topics that we think everyone will find relatable. Every single day of the year is someone’s birthday and everywhere in the world a beautiful woman is celebrating her birthday today. The narrative therefore speaks to the fact that women should be revered and extoled every day. Regardless of the day or the time, a woman should be celebrated as much as possible. There is so much misogyny and ill-treatment of women in our society so I hope this track reflects a refreshing departure from that negative energy towards women,” D’Yani told the Jamaica Observer.



He explained the decision to release the song on Valentine’s Day.



“Valentine’s Day represents a day of love and an exchange of love! Most of my avid fans are women and it’s of paramount importance to me that they feel loved and cherished everyday especially on this day of romanticism. Overall, I feel the track advocates for treating our women well and no other time than Valentine’s Day.”



Birthday is produced by Ward 21’s Kunley McCarthy for Downsound Records (DSR).



“Kunley has proven himself time and time again as a top class dancehall composer, so I trust his sonic judgement and once I heard the track I knew we had something special. Ce’Cile, who is one of my musical mentors, was integral in helping me solidify the Birthday concept. Being a woman who is very accustomed to adulation, Ce’Cile is definitely someone whose artistic taste I trust whole-heartedly. It was an absolute pleasure working with them both,” D’Yani shared.



D’Yani is one that observes the significance of Valentine’s Day.



“Any day that brings joy and appreciation to women is a day that I have to celebrate. Though I am a little weary of the commercialised romanticism that comes with the day, I do see the reason it is so widely celebrated. My brand as an artist not only represents soulful music, but ultimately I’m an advocate of love,” he said.



D’Yani added, “Some people may say it’s cliché but I have learnt that there are certain expressions of love that will never get old to women. Whether it be a nice date under candlelight settings with champagne popping or something more intimate like a picnic, ultimately it really depends on your partner’s preference. Personally, I am always invested in creating memorable experiences for the woman I adore.”



D’Yani is from Spanish Town. Born Andre Chavanie McCormack, the singer attended the Wolmer’s Boys’ School and the Caribbean Maritime University.

His latest radio hits include Vengeance and Heaven Telegram, which has so far garnered more than 500,000 views on YouTube.



Earlier this week, Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta star Akbar V posted the audio from Heaven Telegram on her official Instagram page.