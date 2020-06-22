Da Genaral hopes for change to come

US-BASED, St Croix reggae singer Da Genaral is optimistic that the racial protests in America will bring about some change in the way African Americans are treated.

“I believe that the Black Lives Matter is a big step in the right direction. Seeing unity amongst us is impactful and very powerful; through the ups and downs we must be there for each other,” Da Genaral, who lives in Atlanta, told the Jamaica Observer.

On June 12, the police killing of Atlanta resident Rayshard Brooks again threw the issue in the spotlight. Brooks was shot and killed by the police after a struggle in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant .

Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned her position less than 24 hours after the shooting death, which was captured on video.

“I believe change will happen if we continue to demand justice for the mistreatment of minorities. We can't stop once the hype is over. Many of them are getting exposed due to the recording of videos and sharing via social media. We must eliminate the idea of majority and minorities, and start look at everyone as one people...the change is coming,” he said.

Brooks's death comes weeks after the May 25 death of George Floyd. Floyd died in Minneapolis, Minnesota, after a white police officer put the weight of his knee on his neck for almost nine minutes, suffocating him while three other officers watched. The incident has been ruled a homicide and the officer in question charged with second-degree murder.

Floyd's horrific death has been sparking protests in major cities like Atlanta, New York and Chicago.

Now that the world is slowly reopening after the COVID-19 lockdown, Da Genaral is set to return to St Croix to work on his sophomore album, Speak for Itself.

“Is a vibes when it comes to music. I don't put pen to paper to create music; it all comes out naturally. I feel what I feel, I connect to the mystic and let the instruments talk through me,” he said.

The 16-track Speak for Itself will be released in the summer on the Non-Stop PDM Enterprise label. Its track listing will include Haile I, Waiting For You, and Scars.

“We want to make music that is eclectic and futuristic. With this new album we wanted to expand sounds, create something different that is still relatable and keeps its roots. So, we know the world will love it,” he said.

Da Genaral (real name is Roberto Encarnacion Jr) was born and raised in the US Virgin Islands (St Croix). He got his break in 2010 with the album Chances Are, a delightful collection of solid reggae songs.