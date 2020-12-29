Dalton Browne called to higher
Today, the Jamaica Observer's Entertainment Desk continues the list of personalities who passed away in 2020.
VETERAN guitarist Dalton Browne died in the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) in St Andrew on November 1. The 64-year-old was recovering from quadruple bypass surgery which he underwent days before.
Browne suffered a massive heart attack on October 25 and was rushed to Andrews Memorial Hospital in St Andrew. He was later transferred to the UHWI for surgery.
A quadruple bypass heart surgery is an open-heart surgical procedure performed when four blood vessels are blocked and need to be bypassed.
A member of the 12 Tribes of Israel, Dalton Browne was the second of five Browne brothers, all of whom are musicians. Glen (bass), Noel (keyboards), Cleveland (keyboards) and guitarist Danny were his siblings.
They were once known as The Browne Bunch, which formed during the early 1970s.
Apart from his membership in the 12 Tribes of Israel, Dalton was also a long-time musical director for Freddie McGregor's band.
He played on most of McGregor's hit songs including Big Ship, Push Come to Shove and Prophecy.
