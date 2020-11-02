Dalton Browne is dead

VETERAN guitarist Dalton Browne died in the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) in St Andrew yesterday evening. The 64-year-old was recovering from quadruple bypass surgery which he underwent last Thursday.

His brother, keyboardist and music producer Cleveland “Clevie” Browne, confirmed his sibling's death.

“I got the call after three this evening. It rough. It rough,” Browne told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

According to Clevie, his brother appeared to have been on the road to recovery.

“His three children from New York are here and that had given him a lift in spirits. He was talking and was responsive,” said Browne.

Dalton Browne, 64, suffered a massive heart attack on October 25 and was rushed to Andrews Memorial Hospital in St Andrew. He was later transferred to the UHWI for surgery.

A quadruple bypass heart surgery is an open-heart surgical procedure performed when four blood vessels are blocked and need to be bypassed.

Initially planned for the weekend, the procedure was moved forward on the advice of doctors.

“That was a decision that the doctors made, having lowered his blood pressure to the point where they wanted it... They saw it suitable to do it on Wednesday, instead of waiting,” said Browne.

Last week, the Browne family made an urgent appeal for blood for Dalton's surgery.

A member of the 12 Tribes of Israel, Dalton Browne was the second of five Browne brothers, all of whom are musicians. Glen (bass), Noel (keyboards), Cleveland (keyboards) and guitarist Danny were his siblings.

They were once known as The Browne Bunch which formed during the early 1970s.

Dalton, a member of the 12 Tribes of Israel, is long-time musical director for Freddie McGregor's band.

He played on most of McGregor's hit songs including Big Ship, Push Come to Shove and Prophecy.