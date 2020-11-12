Dalton Browne remembered in words, music

For four hours on Wednesday, the local music fraternity paused to pay tribute to one of their ranks — guitarist, arranger, producer and backing vocalist Dalton Browne.

Browne, 64, died on November 1, days after undergoing a corrective surgery due to a heart attack.

In word and sound, Browne, the man and his music, was remembered for his immense, undeniable musical talents, but it was who he was, the essence of his being, a kind-hearted, generous and caring person that formed a recurring motif in the reflections of speaker after speaker during the memorial service held inside the Karl Hendricks Auditorium of his alma mater, Jamaica College, on Old Hope Road, under strict COVID-19 protocols.

Keyboardist and Browne's long-time friend Robbie Lyn set the stage by telling the hundreds who tuned in via livestream that he had the honour of playing on Browne's first recording, as a member of the sibling band, The Browne Bunch (Jamaica's answer to the Jackson 5) in 1972. He was also present at what would be his last recording session, just hours before he suffered a massive heart attack.

“I'm going to take the title of a song that the Browne Bunch did when they went back into the studio a few years ago. It's a song called I Was There. I'm going to use that title on a personal note. I was there. I was a musician who played on their first recording along with other close musician friends, Mikey and Geoffrey Chung, Val Douglas, Wya Lindo, and Mikey Richards. We were pretty much known as Now Generation Studio Band. Over the years, the Browne Bunch members have mushroomed and each set their own paths in the music industry. Then we come to the date Friday, October 23, 2020. I did a session at Mixing Lab Studios and Dalton was also on that session. As it turns out, that would have been Dalton's last recording session. So I played on his first and last recording session … I was there,” said Lyn.

“I'm glad that I had the opportunity to work with such a great talent. Dalton, you and your works will never be forgotten. My brother, my friend,” he concluded.

For singer Judy Mowatt, her seminal moment with Browne came as she prepared and recorded her Black Woman album. She shared how his musical expertise allowed him to interpret some of the music she had written in a great way.

“I thank Almighty God for sending Dalton in our generation. He served with musical excellence. Today, in my opinion, he is rated as one of the top musicians in the whole wide world. So humble, so willing, so selfless, quiet, giving his all to everyone and to every song. In 1976 I recorded the Black Woman album. Dalton played on every track, but I must tell you that the song Black Woman was birthed out of a lot of pain and I was surprised to see how Dalton interpreted the pain that I was feeling in the song, and was able to give the song that emotion and that feeling. That is a mystery,” said Mowatt.

Siblings Glen, Cleveland and Danny shared personal anecdotes of growing up with Dalton who was the second of the five boys. Noel, the third, lives abroad and could not attend.

For older brother Glen, Dalton was the most giving, caring person he ever knew, and was that constant sounding board for his ideas, both musical and otherwise.

“Whenever I would write something, Dalton was always the first person I would take it to. He was always super-creative, Dalton was key. He could hear the harmonies and his dedication and commitment could always be relied on. He was the greatest gentle lion of our time. Your work is done and we bid you farewell. Thanks for everything,” said Glen.

Danny described Dalton as his hero. Recalling their earliest days, the guitarist/producer noted that he wanted to be like his older sibling.

“I remember going to school one day and he was standing across the road waiting to go to JC. I looked at him with his big Afro and I just wanted to be like him. He taught me everything I need to know on guitar and took me on my first tour, which started me on my career as a musician. He was my hero,” said Danny.

Browne is survived by his mother Sylvia, brothers, four children, two grandchildren and partner of 15 years, singer and actress Keisha Patterson.

His daughter, Abisha, shared his musical accomplishments as a member of The Browne Bunch, Generation Gap Band, the Studio One Band, and a session musician who worked with Bob Marley on the Confrontation album. He was musical director for reggae Freddie McGregor's band for the past 40 years.

But she also shared her personal recollections of her father.

“We would talk on the phone every night. Talk about everything and talk about nothing. For his birthday, my Instagram post said: 'No matter how old, we all still need a daddy'. That's gone but he will always be with me. He was a phenomenal storyteller and comedian who lived by his own rules,” she noted.

The many tributes were punctuated by musical performances which began with drumming by Desi Jones. Other performers included Mikey Spice, Dean Fraser, Tarrus Riley, and Lymie Murray. Patterson also gave a stirring delivery of Wind Beneath My Wings.

A poignant moment came with a guitar tribute. Seven musicians: Danny Browne, Glen Browne, Stephen “Cat” Coore, Earl “Chinna” Smith, Rupert Bent Jr and Robert Browne, thrilled with a rendition of Psalms 23, the arrangement made popular by Buju Banton and Gramps Morgan.