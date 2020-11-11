Dalton Browne's send-off today

A thanksgiving service for veteran guitarist Dalton Browne is scheduled for the Karl Henrickson Auditorium on the grounds of Jamaica College, Old Hope Road in Kingston today. It is slated for a 11:00 am start time.

Music producer Cleveland “Clevie” Browne, brother of the guitarist, confirmed the arrangements.

“There'll be no interment as it's a cremation. His remains will be held until next year, as we're planning to do the burial when, hopefully, the country opens up, because so many persons would want to come and can't come,” Browne told the Jamaica Observer.

Due to restrictions brought on by COVID-19, only a few family members and close friends will be in attendance. Browne, however, said the send-off would be streamed live on social media.

“It will be streamed on YouTube.com/mainstreetvideos. And, as you know, Main Street is Danny thing,” he added.

Danny refers to another sibling guitarist/producer, Danny Browne, principal of the hit-making Main Street Records, which had its heyday in the 1990s. Danny Browne's conversion to Christianity ended the label's 15-year run.

Dalton Browne, 64, suffered a massive heart attack on October 25 and was rushed to Andrews Memorial Hospital in St Andrew. He was later transferred to the University Hospital of the West Indies for surgery. He died on November 1, days after his procedure.

A member of the 12 Tribes of Israel, Dalton Browne was the second of five Browne brothers, all of whom are musicians: Glen (bass), Noel (keyboards), Cleveland (keyboards) and guitarist Danny.

They were once known as The Browne Bunch which formed during the early 1970s.

Dalton Browne is the long-time musical director for Freddie McGregor's band. He played on most of McGregor's hit songs including Big Ship, Push Come to Shove and Prophecy.