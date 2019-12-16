Dalton drops cry

One year ago Jamaicans celebrated the success of singer Dalton Harris as he triumphed on the televised British talent show X Factor.

Harris returned to the X Factor stage last night in London to première his single Cry, a guitar-drive soft rock ballad which was well received by the studio audience.

The 26-year old had been teasing his fans via social media regarding his up-coming single and chose the same television show which gave him an international audience and platform to showcase the new track.

“Played all my cards to the queen of hearts; if love is a crime then I'm guilty,” he noted on his Instagram account, quoting a line from the song.

“This song means so much to me and I hope you love it as much as I do. I've been working so hard over this past year to get to this point, and it's a real full circle moment releasing ⁣ it after performing on the X-Factor stage again. Thank you all for being so patient with this journey,” Harris continued.

Harris has been calling the United Kingdom home since he won the X-Factor UK last December. He has been working on material as part of the prize package which included a recording contract with Syco Records — Simon Cowell's label owned by Sony. The actual dollar value of the contract is still unknown, but reports indicate that it could be in the region of £1 million.

The 2010 Digicel Rising Star winner was last on a Jamaican stage in July of this year when he performed at Reggae Sumfest in Montego Bay.