Damage Musiq looks to 2021
In a year where the music business has been crippled by cancelled shows, nixed tours, curfews and lockdowns, Dwayne Parkinson — principal of Damage Musiq — said he was able to continue producing postive music.
“It's been a tough year and in these times, we need songs to motivate us through these pandemic times. My productions are like soul food to give you a positive mindset to elevate your mood and your thoughts,” said Parkinson.
His label produced Teejay's Rags to Riches and Baller, Chronic Law's Bless Me, and Rygin King's Me, Myself and I.
Parkinson said he plans to keep the hits churning in 2021.
“I have two young acts to introduce to the world, and I will be releasing their EP with major surprise collabs,” he said.
Parkinson hails from Montego Bay in St James and has emerged as a producer who focuses on positive narratives in dancehall.
Years ago, he scored hits with Last Days by Shane O as well as the Diamond Blessing EP with Tommy Lee Sparta which was released in 2017.
He was featured on the track, Mama Stories from Shatta Wale's Reign album which debuted at six on the Billboard World charts .
