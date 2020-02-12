Damian in cruise control

Damian “Junior Gong” Marley is happy with the growth of his Welcome to Jamrock cruise.

The annual show has exceeded initial projections and the 2020 edition sold out within days of being announced, resulting in organisers scheduling a second cruise.

The new trip will sail from November 30 to December 5, with the original set for December 5-10.

Speaking to the Jamaica Observer following the Bob Marley 75th birthday celebrations on February 6, Marley noted that the new cruise had to be put in place as many fans were being left out.

“We sold out so fast that we realised that we were leaving out a whole heap a people who have never gotten a chance to experience the cruise, because we have so many repeat cruisers. So we want to broaden the brand and give some other fans a chance to share this wonderful experience also,” he shared.

“So I guess this is just the next step in our growth, having two cruises back-to- back,” he continued.

He explained that both cruises will have the same line-up of artistes and activities.

“Realistically, we are doing the same cruise twice so we don't have anyone feeling like they have been short-changed based on which cruise they went on. So, we are aiming at having both cruises be exactly the same.”

Marley and his team have already announced two-time Grammy winner Shabba Ranks as well as American hip-hop artiste Nas among the cast.

He declined to share names of other artistes, telling the Observer he has to wait for the paperwork to be completed.

Sailing on Royal Caribbean's Independence of The Seas which has a capacity of 4,370 passengers, both cruises will depart Fort Lauderdale in Florida with day stops in Ocho Rios and Montego Bay.

The Welcome to Jamrock Cruise is now in its seventh year.