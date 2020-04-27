Dancer, theatre practitioner Erald Waysome is dead

A true child of the 1970s, Erald “Speng” Waysome was a rootsman who loved the martial arts, theatre, and dancing. The former member of the LTDE dance group died April 7 from complications related to the novel coronavirus.

Waysome, who was 60 years old, died in New York City where he had lived for the last 10 years.

From the Tarrant Drive community of Molynes Road in Kingston, Waysome and LTDE performed on the popular events of the 1970s and 1980s, including Ring Ding, Where It's At, Festival competitions, and Reggae Sunsplash.

At the height of their success, LTDE was opening act for Chalice and appeared in music videos for artistes such as Derrick Harriot. Waysome was also a cast member of two pantomimes — Schoolers (1989) and Man Dey Yah (1991).

Peter “David” Smith, Waysome's close friend and a former member of LTDE, told the Jamaica Observer that they met in the mid-1970s and shared a passion for dancing and martial arts.

“Me an' Speng did closer than di flesh from di womb. Speng was an entrepreneur an' creative...him build a gym inna him yard an' call it Shaolin Temple. Is a great loss for me,” said Smith, who lives in Toronto. He last saw Waysome last July when they visited Jamaica.

Erald “Speng” Waysome is survived by spouse Daphne, five children, four grandchildren, six brothers, and one sister.

He was the older brother of Gary Waysome, who played for Excelsior High School in Manning Cup football, and Waterhouse in the National Premier League.