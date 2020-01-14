Dancin' Dynamites looks to the youth

Jennifer “Jenny Jenny” Small, conceptualiser and executive producer of Charles Chocolates Dancin' Dynamites Competition, is emphasising the importance of focusing on the Jamaican youth and identifying them as promising facilitators for further economic growth in the country.

She was speaking at the launch of the competition held at Excelsior High School in Kingston recently.

“There are so many youngsters who are employed now and have also gained education [through the scholarships offered as part of the competition]. For me, as a teacher, that's number one,” Small told the audience, which included state minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information Alando Terrelonge.

She also said several past contestants have moved on to greater things.

“One is part of [the new Broadway production for] Lion King and he's one of the lead dancers too. And then another, who got a scholarship, is now a top dancer in Canada with his own production. My heart jumps for joy every time I think about all the potential and how we've been shaping lives, so we're very happy,” she said.

Now in its 15th season, the televised dance contest began its series of auditions on January 11 at various schools islandwide in addition to other venues. Set for its television premiere on February 16, the teams selected for the show will receive coaching from famed choreographers, including show judges and popular dancers Orville and Kerry. The competition will also feature performances from international dancers each week along with six road shows leading up to the finals airing on May 17.

Roxanne Brown, brand manager of title sponsor Charles Chocolates, said: “The show is going to be mind-blowing this year. What I'm most proud of is that we continue to foster an avenue for people with talent to showcase that on the world stage. Not everyone can be lawyers and doctors, and what we realise is that dance, creativity and anything to do with the arts can also take them a far way.”

The top-four teams will automatically secure $500,000 as they each vie for the public's top vote. The teen teams' respective schools, should they place first in the competition, will win an additional $1 million.

There were also performances from City Dancers, winners of the 2017 staging of the competition, and dance-offs between neighbouring high schools including Pembroke Hall High, Dunoon Technical High, St George's College and Donald Quarrie High.

Last year's winners were Too Kool.