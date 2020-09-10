Dandy Livingstone does it for the legend

For They Call us Legends , Dandy Livingstone's first album in over 40 years, the veteran singer said he wanted things simple and straightforward.

With the help of producer Paul “Computer Paul” Henton, he believes he achieved that goal.

“I would say the feel of the album is right in the middle of things. It's good reggae music,” Livingstone told the Jamaica Observer.

They Call us Legends was actually released in May on his Par Three Music label. Initial digital distribution was by Zojak World Wide but the set was recently issued in the United Kingdom on vinyl.

The UK is special to 76-year-old Livingstone. He lived there for 24 years and made his name as a ska singer with songs like A Message to Rudie and Suzanne Beware of The Devil.

He covers Suzanne Beware of The Devil on They Call us Legends, as well as Double Barrel, a big hit in the UK in 1971 for Dave Barker and Ansell Collins.

Collins, on keyboards, is among the musicians who played on They Call us Legends. So too guitarist Mitchum “Khan” Chin, horn players David Madden, Calvin “Bubbles” Cameron and Evrol Wray.

Born Robert Thompson in Kingston, Livingstone moved to the UK in 1959 and began his recording career five years later at the height of the ska craze.

A Message to Rudie was a big hit in 1967, followed in 1972 by Suzanne Beware of The Devil. Livingstone also produced singer Tony Tribe's version of Neil Diamond's Red Red Wine, which inspired the UB40 version, an international hit in 1983.

Now a businessman, Livingstone reflects on his time in music with pride.

“I am satisfied with my career...give thanks and praise,” he said.