Darkovibes in nick of time

GHANIAN Afrobeat act Darkovibes is hoping to be a household name in Jamaica after the release of One Time. The single is on the 15-track album Miungu ya Muziki (Swahli meaning music gods) slated to be released early in 2021 on the Bentley Records label imprint.

“I always dream of coming to Jamaica and being on that album will give me even more reasons for being in Jamaica as I would get to meet the other artistes on the album,” the 25-year-old told the Jamaica Observer. “The album is all about growth and new opportunities — marketing to different regions and it's always good to put your face and music out there and let the people decide if they love and accept it.”

Miungu ya Muziki's executive producer is American Michael “Beatbopper” Hudgins and features acts including Bounty Killer and Kabaka Pyramid.

Darkovibes, given name Paul Nil Amu Andrew Darko, hails from Ghana's capital city of Accra. He said there are certain similarities between Jamaica and his homeland.

“My friends who have been there (in Jamaica) return with much excitement. They say the culture is the same as in Ghana, so it would be like home for me. Jamaica is Ghana and Ghana is Jamaica,” he said. “On the streets of Accra one could get the feeling you are in Jamaica as a lot of reggae music is blasting. Many of Ghanian Afrobeat artiste makes many references to Jamaica patios,” Darkovibes continued.

According to the singer, phrases including “Wah gwaan?” (What's going on?); “Bredda” (brother/friend); and “Nuff respeck” (Much respect) are very common in Ghana.

He credits his parents for exposing him to music at an early age and giving him a “fashion sense”.

“I must give credit to my father and mother. I grew up seeing my father paying attention to what he wore and the care he gave to his fabrics. My late mom used to sell fabrics in Accra's biggest trade market, Makola. Fashion is not only good for reggae music; it's good for everything,” he chuckled.

Darkovibes recorded his first song, Drowning, when he was 18 years old. His other songs include Inna Sing ft Promise, Momo (Mobile Money), Stay Woke ft Stonebwoy, and Say Yes ft Way.