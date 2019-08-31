Davianah to release Good Vibes video
Davianah is gearing up to release a video for her latest popular single, Good Vibes . Released on the Twhizz label a month ago, the track is steadily becoming a staple.
“I've been working on two official videos, one is for my latest single Good Vibes that is now officially the first from the Rasta Pikney extended play,” Davianah said.
“It's been getting alot of airplay... It's also getting a lot of street play via the hottest sound inna Jamaica, TeamShella, which includes legendary men like Flabba Dabba and Ikel Marvelous,” she continued.
She is booked for a show in September in Montego Bay by Sassy's Modeling Agency.
“I think it is a fund-raising event. This year it's for one of the agency's models, both her kidneys ain't working properly so she as to do dialysis twice a week. She is not even working so we are donating some of the funds we raise to her,” Davianah said.
Born July 28, 1992, Davianah debuted at Reggae Sumfest 2011 during Tony Rebel's set, doing a cover of Estelle's Come Over that elicited a huge response from the crowd. She performed on Reggae Sumfest 2017 and Reggae on the Hill in Barbados.
She has become known for her melodic attractive reggae freestyles and also controversial hard-hitting hardcore freestyles that have won her numerous fans through social media.
