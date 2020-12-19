Davianah looks to EP

Emerging singjay Davianah will be teaming up with Frankie Music for her debut project, Rebel OffSpring EP , in 2021.

“I will be doing seven tracks, and it's a mixture of reggae and dancehall and R&B. It will be released in the first quarter of 2021,” said Davianah, whose real name is Davahu Barrett.

The set's songs include On the Outside, Cheer You Up, Fed Up, Underdog, and the lead single Bad One.

“They always say I am the 'bad one', and that's going to shake up the place. It's a very soulful, very vulnerable song that people can relate to. The EP has a lot of deep songs, Frankie wanted to capture the essence of me, big ups to Chevaughn who has come in and done harmony on the songs...dem sound like ah foreign dem build... Frankie is going hard trust me. We don't plan to miss,” said the 28-year-old, daughter of reggae act/promoter Tony Rebel.

Davianah made her debut at Reggae Sumfest 2011 during her father's set. She did a cover of Estelle's Come Over which elicited a huge and favourable response from the crowd. She also appeared on the Rebel Salute and Reggae on the Hill in Barbados stage.

Her songs include Nonstop, Not Your Property, and Good Vibez.