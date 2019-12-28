Daybreak closes on a high
The Network, promoters of the popular breakfast party series Daybreak, again scored big with last Saturday's event. It was the sixth staging for 2019 and the promoters closed the year on a high.
Held at Sabina Park in Kingston, patrons began making their way into the venue after 8:00 am. When the Jamaica Observer team made its exit at 12:30 pm, patrons were still entering the venue.
“I heard about this event through social media and I decided I had to come and experience it. So far, it has been really good. I am enjoying myself,” said patron Simone Lewis, who travelled from Spanish Town in St Catherine.
Recording artiste D Major was among the large turnout.
“D Major loves breakfast so I had to be here. This is a great party and the music is really good. Big up to the promoters,” he told the Observer.
“I came for the food but the music is off the hook. This is one of the premium parties that I'll never miss,” said patron Danielle Morgan.
The event's décor was commendable as the promoters went all out to impress. Patrons dressed in their finest, danced up a storm to musical treats from Johnny Kool, DJ Mario and DJ Franco Bloodline.
Daybreak was first held in 2016.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy