Daybreak closes on a high

The Network, promoters of the popular breakfast party series Daybreak, again scored big with last Saturday's event. It was the sixth staging for 2019 and the promoters closed the year on a high.

Held at Sabina Park in Kingston, patrons began making their way into the venue after 8:00 am. When the Jamaica Observer team made its exit at 12:30 pm, patrons were still entering the venue.

“I heard about this event through social media and I decided I had to come and experience it. So far, it has been really good. I am enjoying myself,” said patron Simone Lewis, who travelled from Spanish Town in St Catherine.

Recording artiste D Major was among the large turnout.

“D Major loves breakfast so I had to be here. This is a great party and the music is really good. Big up to the promoters,” he told the Observer.

“I came for the food but the music is off the hook. This is one of the premium parties that I'll never miss,” said patron Danielle Morgan.

The event's décor was commendable as the promoters went all out to impress. Patrons dressed in their finest, danced up a storm to musical treats from Johnny Kool, DJ Mario and DJ Franco Bloodline.

Daybreak was first held in 2016.