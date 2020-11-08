Dean Fraser's Christmas gift

With the global shutdown of the entertainment industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of creatives are using this time to dig deeper into their craft and produce material that will serve them post-pandemic.

That is the story behind the latest project by renowned Jamaican saxophonist Dean Fraser, who is getting ready to release Nyahbinghi Christmas, a collection of his favourite Christmas music arranged against the pulsating sound of Rastafari-influenced drumming.

“When this pandemic hit we had just come off the road touring with Tarrus Riley. I quickly realised that based on how this thing was looking I would have some down time so I just said we going into the studio. Out of that came Tarrus' album The Healing and then Tad's (veteran producer Tad Dawkins) just say come let's do some work, and this album came into being,” Fraser told the Jamaica Observer.

It was decided early on that the project would be a holiday music album, but Fraser didn't just want to do a run-of-the-mill production featuring his interpretation of classics.

“It was not going to be just some Christmas songs. I wanted to do something that created a direct Jamaican feel and vibe and we all can relate to. So I draw for Nyahbinghi drumming. So it won't be that white Christmas kinda vibe when we get together for the holiday just some really nice talk-over music... all Jamaican sound,” he shared.

Fraser admits that he was somewhat prejudiced when he chose the tracks to make the cut for the album. These were songs that he liked since childhood.

The tracklist includes When a Child is Born, Christmas A Cum (Mi Waa Mi Llama), L ong Time Ago, Santa Ketch Up Inna Mango Tree, Merry Christmas, and Feliz Navidad. Other songs on the album are L ittle Donkey, Virgin Mary, First Noel, Angles We Have Heard on High, What Child Is This, I See Joyful Silence, We Three Kings, and Drumma Boy.

“It's a fullsome palate. There is something on this album for everyone, and it's all the music that I have loved since mi a yute. I believe the next album will be more difficult to compile as I've done all my favourites here,” said Fraser.

Fraser has a special mention for the late percussionist Denver “Feluke” Smith who worked on this project. He noted that the original thought came from the young musician who succumbed to colon cancer in September. Other percussionists on the album are Congo Billy and Hector Lewis. They are complemented by bassist Mikey Fletcher, guitarists Dario Morgan and Lamont Savory, and keyboard player Andrew Marsh. Flautist Zoe Mcintyre also played on the songs.

Never one to rest on his laurels, Fraser is currently back in studio working on an album for music legend Ernie Ranglin.

“This is a reggae instrumental album featuring Ernie Ranglin and Dean Fraser. We are into week three of recording and we should be in studio for another two weeks. I am enjoying the process going back and forth to St Ann, where he lives to record, and repair lines as we go along. This is definitely a project which we will release in about March or April of 2021,” he said.

Speaking of 2021, Fraser is promising more work and releases in the coming year.

“Because we have had so much time to put in the studio work during this COVID-19 time, we will be releasing another album for Tad's. This is such a great time to work so I'm just gonna keep the fire burning,” Fraser added.