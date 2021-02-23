Dean happy with Marley award

VETERAN saxophonist Dean Fraser is no stranger to accolades. In 1993 he received a Musgrave Medal from the Jamaican Government for his contribution to the island's music. Last year, he was bestowed a Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA) Award for Extraordinary Impact on the Reggae Industry.

He, however, sees last Wednesday's presentation of a Bob Marley One Love Award as special.

“When your peers and people give you an award, that is special; that's super special. So personally, to me, that is a very, very special thing 'cause a you own people dem weh you rub shoulders with every day saw it fitting to give you an award — and that is very special,” Fraser told the Jamaica Observer.

The occasion — organised by Clive “Busy” Campbell — took place at 7 Basiks (formerly House of Dread football field) on Deanery Road in Kingston. The awards ceremony is now in its 40th year.

Fraser, 63, has been featured on hundreds of recordings since the 1970s. He played on the Joe Gibbs-produced album, Visions of Dennis Brown. He became a senior member of Brown's band, touring Europe and North America and playing major events like the Montreux Jazz Festival.

Fraser also played on hit songs such as Ambush in The Night and Wake up And Live (Bob Marley); Johnny B Goode (Peter Tosh); Lift up Your Head (Everton Blender); She's Royal (Tarrus Riley) and That Thing by Lauryn Hill.

He was a member of the 809 Band, an all-star aggregation that backed acts like Ziggy Marley and The Melody Makers.

The sax player is also the creative musical director for reggae singer Tarrus Riley.

In addition to Fraser, singers Johnny Clarke and Cornel Campbell, deejay/coach Glendon “Admiral” Bailey, and veteran journalist Robin “Jerry” Small were among this year's recipients. Bailey and Campbell were unavoidably absent from the presentation.

Despite the absentees, organiser “Busy” Campbell said the event went according to as planned.

“We will be presenting Cornel Campbell his award at a later date. He was coming all the way from St Elizabeth. We'll catch up with [Admiral] Bailey at another time as well,” “Busy” Campbell told Observer.

Previous recipients of the Bob Marley One Love Award include Beres Hammond, Sly and Robbie, Freddie McGregor, Gregory Isaacs, King Jammys, Papa Michigan (formerly of Michigan and Smiley) and Dawn Penn.