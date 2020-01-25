DEATH IN THE DANCE

Dancehall choreographer Stacy Xpressionz, co-creator of the Chuck Tru dance move, is pleading to her colleagues to exercise caution before attempting it. This comes in the wake of the alleged tragic death of 27-year-old dancer Roxanne “Bumpa” Evans, who died while performing it on Wednesday night.

“I've seen other dancers attempt it and land on their hands, back and head and seriously injure themselves. As you know, one dancer would go on their head and the other one would 'chuck tru' their legs and land. But what some people try to do is flick (flip) instead 'cause it's easier. The thing is, it looks easy, but when you're about to attempt it, you will see that it's not really easy. You need to know the right techniques and you need a lot of space before you jump. The truth is, me and Shelly (Callum, the other co-creator) have never seen anybody execute the move properly,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

Reports from the Lucea Police are that about 12:30 am, it is alleged that Evans was at the establishment dancing when another woman jumped on top of her. She sustained injuries and was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The incident happened in a bar in Second Brissett district, Lucea, Hanover.

Evans hails from Rose Heights in St James. The police investigations continue.

The gruesome video of Evan's failed attempt at the move has been circulating on social media. She is seen balancing on her head, while another dancer, referred to as Momo, is seen aligning her opened legs so she could leap through. However, Momo landed on Evans, causing her neck to snap on impact. The dancers were allegedly participating in a dance competition for a cash prize of $3,500 at a party in Hanover.

Evans was a member of the dance group Gladiator Girls hailing from Montego Bay, St James.

Stacy Xpressionz (given name Stacy-Ann Facey) said she did not know the deceased.

The dancer said the move was created in 2009 to the song Early Morning by Mad Dog.

“The reason why it was created was because I could balance on my head top good, but Shelly couldn't. So, we agreed that I would balance on my head top and she would jump through my legs when the part of the song that says: 'Pon di grung' came on,” said Stacy.

Other dances created by the Xpressionz duo include Floating Dead, Crucifixion, Air Jamaica and Soaring to New Heights.