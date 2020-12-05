DeeClef has Big Dreams

Big Dreams is the latest single from deejay DeeClef. According to him, it is about making it against the odds.

“This song is dedicated to every person who knows what it's like to grow in poverty. You have to possess a certain mindset to grow up poor and not stay poor and this song can help the youths develop such a mindset. The younger generation needs to be taught that they can make it out without using violence or force and I am here to help through my music,” said DeeClef.

Part of the Aphrodisia Rhythm compilation by British Linkz And Great X Production, Big Dreams can be streamed on all major digital media platforms through Good Mood Music.

“Deeclef is a very promising artiste and this song has the potential to open many doors for him within the industry. I am just pleased that I was able to be a part of greatness. Great X and I have put plans in place to effectively promote this single and thus far, it has been rewarding because the song even went viral on Tik Tok and we got a slew of videos from all over the world supporting the song,” said producer Romario English.

An animated video is schedule to be released on his official Vevo page in coming weeks.

DeeClef (real name Wayan Frazer) was born and raised in the community of Barnstaple in Manchester. He has resided in New York for the past four years.

His interest in music started as a teenager. It wasn't until he left school that he considered it as a career.

His songs include Forward, Apprentice, and Breeze.