Deejay Beekie Bailey returns red hot
Deejay Samuel “Beekie Bailey” Walker is angling for a major comeback with the release of Red Hot on the Podeville Production label in October 2020.
“I am addressing the end of days, talking the chaos in the world, the world ah run red hot...wars, rumours of wars, famine, pestilence, pandemic and disease, and the possibility of World War III, so I am calling for an end to nuclear testing. People really love the message of peace,” Beekie Bailey said.
The single is on a rhythm project which also includes Nessa B's Abuse.
The year 2020 was supposed to be a comeback year for Beekie Bailey before the pandemic struck.
“I did an operation on my eye in 2018 and just when I was about to get over it and launch out now in 2020, COVID mash it up. But ah just so it guh. I just have to reorganise and come again,” he said.
In an effort to return to the forefront of music, Beekie Bailey is in the early stages of preparing a six-track EP.
The entertainer was discovered on the Sunshine Talent Show by Jamaican actor Carl Bradshaw back in 1986.
He has worked with Shocking Vibes Production, and toured with Mad Cobra, Shabba Ranks, Terror Fabulous, Bounty Killer and a host of other artistes.
His songs include Rasta A Big Gallis, Jah A You Alone, and Wifey A Lead.
