Deejay/dancer Crazyhype prays for forgiveness

Because he lived for several years in a so-called garrison community, deejay/dancer Crazyhype empathises with ghetto youth who are tempted to take up a life in crime.

Avoiding those pitfalls is the focus of Father Forgive Me, a song he did for German producer Dead Rabbit. It is boosted by a 10-minute video filmed in the gritty Maxfield Avenue and Standpipe areas of St Andrew.

“The message I want to bring in this song is that Almighty God is the only way and that all of us should stay prayed up and try to leave the negativity behind. Put down the gun, bad mind, jealously, stop robbing and killing your black brothers and sisters, stop the sell-out/informing and don't pick up what you can't manage, because once you choose the negative road the result will also be negative,” the Berlin, Germany-based Crazyhype reasoned.

Crazyhype was born in rural St Catherine but grew up along Maxfield Avenue where some of the toughest communities in Jamaica are located. His initial choice as an artiste was dancer and he led the MOB group for six years before becoming a deejay.

Prior to Father Forgive Me, Crazyhype released songs including MVP, Brace and PiCatchU.

His current single is the most hard-hitting to date. It recalls a time in his life when getting involved in crime seemed just a step away.

“As a young youth growing up in Jamaica, violence/crime is something you grow with and the dons are mainly people that we admire and look up to, so I was also influenced by that life but my mother and big sister decided that I have to leave that community and this was how I could actually escape that life,” said Crazyhype.

Father Forgive Me is distributed by Recordjet, a Berlin-based company that releases songs and albums by major acts like AC/DC and European dance artistes.

