Deejay/dancer Crazyhype prays for forgiveness
Because he lived for several years in a so-called garrison community, deejay/dancer Crazyhype empathises with ghetto youth who are tempted to take up a life in crime.
Avoiding those pitfalls is the focus of Father Forgive Me, a song he did for German producer Dead Rabbit. It is boosted by a 10-minute video filmed in the gritty Maxfield Avenue and Standpipe areas of St Andrew.
“The message I want to bring in this song is that Almighty God is the only way and that all of us should stay prayed up and try to leave the negativity behind. Put down the gun, bad mind, jealously, stop robbing and killing your black brothers and sisters, stop the sell-out/informing and don't pick up what you can't manage, because once you choose the negative road the result will also be negative,” the Berlin, Germany-based Crazyhype reasoned.
Crazyhype was born in rural St Catherine but grew up along Maxfield Avenue where some of the toughest communities in Jamaica are located. His initial choice as an artiste was dancer and he led the MOB group for six years before becoming a deejay.
Prior to Father Forgive Me, Crazyhype released songs including MVP, Brace and PiCatchU.
His current single is the most hard-hitting to date. It recalls a time in his life when getting involved in crime seemed just a step away.
“As a young youth growing up in Jamaica, violence/crime is something you grow with and the dons are mainly people that we admire and look up to, so I was also influenced by that life but my mother and big sister decided that I have to leave that community and this was how I could actually escape that life,” said Crazyhype.
Father Forgive Me is distributed by Recordjet, a Berlin-based company that releases songs and albums by major acts like AC/DC and European dance artistes.
--- Howard Campbell
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy