Deejay Mr Chicken is dead

Dancehall artiste Mr Chicken has died, his sister Debbie Dyer has confirmed.

“He died on Monday from complications due to a stroke he got last week Tuesday. Right now, it's really hard on us. He was the best brother, ever,” Dyer said in an interview with the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

According to Dyer, Mr Chicken was “fun-loving, kind and one of the best persons to have around you. When you're down, he is there to lift you up. He was also a good father and took care of his son and his stepdaughter. He was honest and loyal”.

Mr Chicken was a member of the 1990s dancehall outfit Dutty Cup Crew. The group's other members included Sean Paul, Looga Man, Kid Kurrup, Froggy, and Daddigon.

Popular disc jockey and broadcaster Boyd James paid tribute to him on social media.

“RIP Mr Chicken. Long gone are the days when we used to hold a reasoning up at Poinciana and I saw you recently and you were having fun as usual, now this. Peaceful journey, mi bredda. Saddened by your loss. Condolences to your family.”

Renaissance Disco, which Mr Chicken worked with for some time, also paid tribute.

“SIP #family Henry Dyer AKA Mr Chicken #Dutty Cup Crew. You have contributed to #renaissancesoundsystem Journey #RIP #Jamaicanartiste #artiste,” read the post on the sound system's official Facebook page.

Mr Chicken (real name Henry Peter Dyer) was 47 years old. He began his music career in the early 1990s and was best known for the song Sneak Up which was produced by Richard “Richie D” Martin on the Broadway rhythm.

His most recent recording was Hide N Dweet, which was featured on Q45 Productions' Buss Box rhythm. It was released last month.