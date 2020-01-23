Deejay Praj-X found dead

ON-THE-RISE dancehall deejay Praj-X was found dead in Spanish Town yesterday, according to his Manager Andrew Powell.

“Police call him grandmother 'round 10:00 am this morning (Tuesday) to identify his body. He had no stab wounds, no bullet holes, nothing, just badly beaten,” he told Jamaica Observer last night.

“His girlfriend said him did gone sell him car, and the last thing we hear is that him did deh Three Miles. So him reach town and somehow end up a Spanish Town,” he continued.

Reports from Chapelton police are that the deejay went missing about 3:00 pm on Monday.

Powell said the deejay's family is still in a state of shock.

“His mother and everybody just mash up. Dem just cyaan believe. Like nobody nuh really out here fi him, most of his family overseas. A him alone really deh Jamaica,” Powell said.

“He is my artiste weh mi invest so much of mi time and money inna 'cause mi believe inna him. Mi have him as part of mi family. Cause mi work with many other artiste, all Fambo and dem, but mi have him as mi main artiste. Is like when yuh go have a baby and yuh buy up clothes and Pampers and then the baby nuh born,” he continued.

Praj-X, 31, (given name Peter Porter) hails from Ballards River, St Catherine. He is a rising star in the dancehall with songs, including Richness, Sexy and Bad, Plantain, a remake of Jada Kingdom's Banana, and Brimmy, a collab with Tommy Lee.

In 2017 he released his EP Alien Anatomy.

The Corporate Communications Unit of the Jamaica Constabulary Force had no report of the deejay's death up to press time.