Deejay Quada gets bail

Dancehall deejay Quada was granted bail when he appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court in Half-Way-Tree, St Andrew, yesterday.

Quada (given name Shacquelle Clarke) had been arrested and charged for murder and arson.

“Mr Clarke was granted bail when he appeared before Parish Judge (Chester) Crooks today. Attorneys-at-law Stacy Knight and Bianca Samuels applied for bail on Mr Clarke's behalf,” high-profile attorney Bert Samuels told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

According to Samuels, the entertainer was granted bail in the sum of $500,000 and is scheduled to return to court on January 27.

“A stipulation of his bail, is that he is to surrender all his travel documents,” said Samuels.

According to reports from the Corporate Communications Unit, the Jamaica Constabulary Force's information arm, Quada turned himself in at the Constant Spring Police Station in Kingston on Tuesday evening. He was accompanied by his attorney-at-law.

He was charged following a question-and-answer session with detectives.

The 23-year-old is charged with the murder of Miguel Williams, 30, in Sterling Castle Heights, St Andrew on April 17, 2019. According to reports, an angry mob forced its way into Williams's house, beat him, placed tyres around his body and lit him inside the building. He was burnt beyond recognition.

Williams' murder is believed to be in relation to the murder of eight-year-old Shantae Skyers, a student of Red Hills Primary School. Skyers had gone missing in April 2019; days after her body was found in Sterling Castle Heights.

The deejay is the second person to be charged in connection with Williams' killing. In December 2019, 30-year-old Andrew Breakcliffe, otherwise called Grinch of a Sterling Castle Heights address, was also charged with murder and arson.

Quada hails from Bull Bay in Portland, and is a member of the Unruly Camp, headed by dancehall artiste Popcaan. He was one of several performing on Unruly Fest held at the Good Year Oval in St Thomas in December 2019. His songs include Celebration, Hail, and More Money More Life.