Deejay Revla is ready to shine

Fast-rising dancehall deejay Revla is looking forward to a bright future in the music business. He is currently promoting his latest single titled I Know on the Jack Dennis Production label.

“When this song was originally released in 2018, it didn't get the promotion it deserves, but now that I am in a position to promote it properly, and I am doing so,” he said.

Revla recently shot a video for I Know at various locations in Waterhouse, Kingston. Directed by Kreative Klique, it is scheduled to be released at the end of July.

Revla's given name is Ronique Shaw. He hails from Portmore, St Catherine, and is a past student of Waterford High School. In 2012 he was recognised by British DJ Toddla T of BBC 1Xtra, who visited Jamaica and interviewed promising new artistes for his radio show Freshman Freestyle.

He launched his career with the release of Start It on the Miller9 Records imprint in 2013.

Revla is currently working on projects for several local labels, including Echo1 Productions, Crush Dem Records, Jack Dennis Production, and Team Steel Muzik.