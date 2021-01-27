Deejay Rytical cries for peace

Emerging deejay Rytical believes that the savagery demonstrated during a recent spike in murders represents a “new low”.

“Mi feel a way with some of the things mi a hear more time; homeless people ah get chop up, old people ah get shot, the savagery of the violence really tun up...is like it a get worse bredda, is a new low the man dem ah carry it to,” Rytical, whose real name is Ryan McFarlane, said.

Rytical, who is signed to the East Syde Records camp, believes that the financial pressures caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic is partly to blame.

“I blame the pandemic for this recent crime surge because the rising unemployment and financial struggles create a pressure cooker situation where the people quicker fi resort to violence to solve their problems. The people dem can't hustle, dem can't party, and di poverty just ah increase,” he explained.

Jamaica is currently experiencing a 13 per cent increase in murders for the period January 1 to 22, 2021, when compared with the corresponding period last year.

Rytical, who has recorded hardcore lyrics, said he understands the crucial role that entertainers play.

“To beat the system, first you have to get into the system, so I know that I can only change things if I have the ears of the people, then mi can teach them positivity in an entertaining way,” he said.

Rytical grew up in Airy Castle in St Thomas and attended St Thomas Technical High School. He recorded his first song, Action Pack, on Deano Deann Records after graduating.

He joined the roster of East Syde Records in 2017. He is currently promoting a new mixtape that will be released at the end of this month and features songs including Galaxy Brain Part 2, Hard Knock, and Ever Ready.

“My persistence, dedication and focus will ensure that I will make it in dancehall. I have my own style, I don't use everyday words, and I have a way to say the same things in a different way; 2021 is going to be my breakout year,” he said.