Deep Jahi 'hosts' a Private Party

With the COVID-19 pandemic putting the brakes on live events and parties, former Magnum Kings and Queens of Dancehall winner Deep Jahi has decided on 'hosting' his own Private Party.

The single, produced by Jerome Elvie of Natural Bond Entertainment, was released September 11.

“The whole vibe with the COVID-19 kinda have the place under lockdown, so the only way to have a nice little time is to keep a private party where a selected few are invited. Hence, the idea for the song,” said Deep Jahi.

Private Party is featured on the Gold Leaf rhythm.

“Well various rhythms were sent to me, including the Gold Leaf 'riddim', and to be honest, as the beat started to play, the private party idea came to mind,” said Deep Jahi.

He continued, “The energy flowed naturally between me and production team because Studio Vibes connect the link the realest way with Natural Bond Entertainment and myself. The project is doing well and Private Party was among the top 10 trending songs in the island on YouTube up to recently.”

The Gold Leaf rhythm also features songs by Jahvillani, Teejay, I-Octane, Masicka, Lybran, Deeclef, Knaxx, New Kidz and a collaboration between African dancehall artiste Buffalo Souljah and StarFace.

Born Rushane Sanderson in rural St Mary, Deep Jahi won the Magnum Kings and Queens of Dancehall competition in 2012. Two years later, he entered and won the Jamaica Festival Song Competition with the song I Love JA.

A former student of St Mary High School and Moneague College, he started out in music under the name Decoy.

He is known for songs including Life Goes On, Nuh Punching Bag, and Another Murder.