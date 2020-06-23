Delcita hiccup

PRINCIPALS of Jamaica Online TV and Whirlwind Entertainment are reassuring customers, after Sunday's technical difficulties which resulted in the website crashing and some paying patrons not being able to view the live stream of Father Knows Best, starring Andrea “Delcita” Wright.

According to Michael Dawson, head of both companies, all efforts have been made to showcase the event to ticket-holders who were shut out of the live stream.

“We were ready and within 30 minutes of the show when our site suddenly crashed. Our preliminary investigation shows that persons who had not paid tried to breach our website, causing it to crash...We decided to go ahead with the show, record it, upload and make it available for patrons to view at a later date and time. We are extremely sorry for the inconvenience and regret that persons would try to breach our service rather than pay this small fee,” Dawson said in a statement sent to the Jamaica Observer.

The comedy is currently available for viewing on the company's online platform.

“So far, we have less than 10 persons requesting a refund [and] many patrons who have watched and are taking up our offer to watch free for 72 hours,” he added.

He further declared that while taking full responsibility for the glitch in the system, efforts are also under way to correct this in order to provide quality content in the future for clients all over the world.

“It is our intention to upgrade our security apparatus so this doesn't happen again in the future. We are committed to to investing in Jamaican theatre and the latest technology, despite ill intentions by third parties. Due to to the overwhelming support that went much further than our best expectations, we will be rewarding our paid customers with more pay per view content,” said Dawson.

The Father's Day presentation of this local theatre production was aimed at providing Jamaican entertainment content for Jamaican Diaspora audiences all over the world who are not able to access live performances, as tours by local actors have been affected by the global pandemic associated with the spread of the novel coronavirus. It was also hoped that this live stream would have reached underserved communities which have traditionally not been a hotbed of artistic activity due to the very small audiences requesting this type of entertainment.