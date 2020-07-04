Delly Ranx adds friends to the mix
DANCEHALL deejay Delly Ranx recently released the remix for his single Move Lef The Crowd.
The remix features Demarco, Dovey Magnum, Vershon, and Belgium-based rapper/producer Baby Bang.
“ Move Lef Di Crowd was released a year ago, but it did not get the justice it deserved, which is why I decided to do a remix. When I decided to do the remix, I asked a couple of my friends to be a part of the project, including Sean Paul, Demarco, Dovey Magnum, Baby Bang and Vershon. Everyone said yes immediately. However, because of unforeseen circumstances Sean did not get to do his verse, but I am sure we'll be doing some work together in the near future,” said Delly Ranx.
He added, “I want to big up Mc Drama and Baby Bang, who produced the original version of Move Lef Di Crowd, for allowing me to produce the remix. I also want to thank all the artistes who helped to make the project a success.”
The remix was released on the Pure Music imprint on June 5.
“I'm pleased with the response that the remix is receiving. It's getting a lot of support from DJs in Africa, the US, Europe, the UK, Australia, Jamaica and other parts of the Caribbean,” said the artiste.
Delly Ranx is also promoting two other singles: Shake Yuh Bam Bam, released on the Pure Music label on April 10; and Inna Mi Feelingz, released on the B-Rich label on May 1.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy