Delly Ranx adds friends to the mix

DANCEHALL deejay Delly Ranx recently released the remix for his single Move Lef The Crowd.

The remix features Demarco, Dovey Magnum, Vershon, and Belgium-based rapper/producer Baby Bang.

“ Move Lef Di Crowd was released a year ago, but it did not get the justice it deserved, which is why I decided to do a remix. When I decided to do the remix, I asked a couple of my friends to be a part of the project, including Sean Paul, Demarco, Dovey Magnum, Baby Bang and Vershon. Everyone said yes immediately. However, because of unforeseen circumstances Sean did not get to do his verse, but I am sure we'll be doing some work together in the near future,” said Delly Ranx.

He added, “I want to big up Mc Drama and Baby Bang, who produced the original version of Move Lef Di Crowd, for allowing me to produce the remix. I also want to thank all the artistes who helped to make the project a success.”

The remix was released on the Pure Music imprint on June 5.

“I'm pleased with the response that the remix is receiving. It's getting a lot of support from DJs in Africa, the US, Europe, the UK, Australia, Jamaica and other parts of the Caribbean,” said the artiste.

Delly Ranx is also promoting two other singles: Shake Yuh Bam Bam, released on the Pure Music label on April 10; and Inna Mi Feelingz, released on the B-Rich label on May 1.