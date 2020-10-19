Delly rides out with S20

Delly Ranx, who has juggled recording and producing songs for almost 20 years, returned to the scene in August with the S20 rhythm.

The deejay collaborates with Spragga Benz on Big Time for the nine-song compilation. There are also contributions from Wayne Wonder (Don't Kill The Woman) and Pressure (True Love).

“For this project, I chose to work with some of the veterans in the business like Spragga Benz and Wayne Wonder; they are two of the biggest hitmakers from the 90s. I also included several popular artistes from this current era such as Bugle, Demarco, Pressure, Chronic Law, and Vershon along with Phoenix Jones and Jah Wiz,” said Delly Ranx.

Since he kicked off his production career, Delly Ranx (real name Delroy Foster) has had his share of success. His biggest achievement as an artiste is the song Headache, while the Redbull and Guinness 'riddim', which yielded a massive hit with Mavado's Wha dem A Do, is arguably his most successful production.

He dismissed the popular thought that putting out a compilation album is easy.

“The most challenging parts about production are the mixing and getting the artistes to record. I would say all my productions are successful because I gain experience every time I go to work,” said Delly Ranx.

Some of his previous productions have featured controversial songs, but this time around things were different.

“I'm extremely proud about this project, all the songs came out great and every one of them has a positive message. Now more than ever, it's important for us to make music that uplifts and inspires hope. In these trying times, people need all the inspiration they can get,” he said.