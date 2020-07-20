Delphine makes a toast to Jamaica

ORIGINALLY from the wine region of Burgundy in east-central France, singer Delphine grew up appreciating the fine taste of liqueur. When it comes to reggae, she has a similar affinity for Jamaica, the music's birthplace.

Delphine was in Kingston early this year recording songs for her second album. Who is Who, its lead single, was released in June by Tuff Gong International.

The yet-to-be-titled set is scheduled for release this year. Her first album, Blue Soul, came out in 2017 and was also partially done in Kingston at Tuff Gong studios.

“Since the first time I recorded in Jamaica I get a special vibe. I really love working in Jamaica because musicians are so talented and devoted to the music. Everything is done with great professionalism and thoroughness,” Delphine told the Jamaica Observer. “I like rigour and I really find myself working here. I spend a lot of time in Kingston, close to the people and the everyday life, and I feel really good there. Sometimes it's hard but it's the best way to know and understand Jamaicans.”

Who is Who is co-written by Nicolas Cruaux and Tony Nephtali, her long-time collaborator. Hector Lewis, percussionist with Chronixx's band, drummer Fitzroy Green and harmony singer Sherida Sharpe backed Delphine on the song.

A strong Jamaican cast also worked on Blue Soul, which was also done at Tuff Gong four years ago. Drummer Kirk Bennett, keyboardist Robbie Lyn, and bassist Glen Browne contributed to that set which reflected Delphine's passion for blending roots-reggae with soul and jazz, her greatest influences.

“I'd say that the upcoming album is a continuation of Blue Soul. Surely, in some ways different because I still learned a lot humanly and musically these last years – mainly thanks to the Jamaicans who comfort me in the idea that we can accomplish many things by staying true to ourselves and working hard,” she said.

Delphine and Nephtali were a duo who performed with the Hotta Fyah Band throughout Europe. They opened shows for a number of top flight acts including Pierpoljak, Anthony B, Culture and Clinton Fearon.

She went solo in 2014, with Blue Soul being her first major project. In the last two years Delphine has performed in Jamaica at birthday celebrations for Bob Marley and Dennis Brown.