Demarco, Diva to drop hot video
Demarco is gearing up to release a video for the hot, new collab Bunx Pon It , with Yanique “Curvy Diva” Barrett.
Last month, the track was teased on Curvy Diva's and Demarco's Instagram pages racking up thousands of impressions, and the track was sent to a select few DJs, and has already been getting rave reviews from music industry insiders.
“The anticipation is really high for the video, I did a very successful promotional run in Jamaica when I came to do the video, and the feedback has been great from the disc jockeys, the mixtape selectors, people in the streets, and we got some amazing footage for the video, so right now, the thing hot,” Demarco said.
Curvy Diva also believes that the song will be a huge success.
“I don't rush the process because I prefer to release quality songs than quantity. Demarco is known for quality so when I got the invite to come to Atlanta to record with him I didn't hesitate. I enjoyed making this song and I'm sure the ladies especially will enjoy 'bunxing' to it too,” said Curvy Diva.
Bunx Pon It will be one of the tracks from Curvy Diva's upcoming EP entitled Under-Estimated which also includes additional collaborations with Kranium and Gage.
In the meantime, Demarco is staying mum on whatever role a song he wrote may play in Rihanna's highly anticipated ninth album.
“I can't say anything about it yet, I don't even know how that information even got leaked,” he said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy