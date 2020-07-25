Demetri lauds Jamaicans' resilience

DESPITE its debilitating effects, DJ Demetri feels the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has brought Jamaicans closer together and proved they are a resilient people.

“I've heard concerns about the virus and how it's affecting the earning and livelihood of people. But Jamaicans are not giving up... We're not that sort of people,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Up to yesterday, the virus had claimed 10 deaths and more than 800 people have tested positive. Jamaica is slowly reopening up for business after weeks of restrictions and curfews in an effort to stem the spread of the virus.

“It's heartfelt and heart-warming every time someone calls in expressing their appreciation for what we're doing in the afternoons, regarding our conversations, information, music and overall vibe,” said DJ Demetri.

DJ Demetri, given name Demetrius Christian, replaces broadcaster Barrington “Barry G” Gordon on Mello FM's 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm slot on Mondays to Fridays.

A 20-year veteran in radio, DJ Demetri hails from Clarendon.

“I'm just doing the best I can, drawing on all the knowledge and experiences God has blessed me with over the years, so we can have proper fun in the afternoons,” he added.